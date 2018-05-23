I'm against what Obour used the 'controversial' GHS2m- Hammer Fires

Music Producer and the Chief Executive Officer of the Last Two Music Group, Edward Nana Opoku (Hammer) says he disagrees with how the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) spent GHS2 million it received from the government.
According to him, the President of the musicians’ body could have put the money to better use than to just conduct research.
Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), MUSIGA President had revealed in an interview with Lexis Bill that the GHS2 million government support was used to conduct a comprehensive research into the Ghana music industry.
Obour has been heavily criticized by some industry players for wasting such money. According to them, the money could have been channelled into other areas of the music industry that badly need support.
Hammer, who until Monday, May 22, 2018, was the Director of Hiplife at MUSIGA, touching on Obour’s Administration, noted that “Obour brought some life in there [MUSIGA] in the beginning, then all these controversies started”.
Touching on the money, the Producer said “personally, I was totally against what we used the money [GHS2 million] for…”
He added “apparently, that is what we asked the money for so we can’t do something else. When I found out that Obour actually used that excuse to access the money, I was like, we can’t do anything about it, we have to do that”.
Hammer, who rated Obour’s performance 6/10, said “there was so much that could be done”, with the GHS2 million government support.