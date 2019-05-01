Video: Okyeame Kwame, Sarkodie entertain fans at MTN Music Festival

Kumasi was on the standstill yesterday, April 30 as one of the leading telecommunications network in Ghana, MTN and Slip Entertainment stormed the Garden City to treat Ghanaians to a phenomenal night of great Ghanaian music at the MTN Music Festival.
It was a night filled with back to back hit songs from the 'Made In Ghana' man, Okyeame Kwame, legendary Rex Omar and rapper Sarkodie with their sing-along highlife and hiplife tunes.
The May Day edition of the MTN Music Festival which took place at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, saw performances from these great artistes.
The event is one of several platforms that MTN Ghana uses to support and promote the creative arts industry.
