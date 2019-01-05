VIDEOS: Sarkodie's amazing performance at the #TinaFest19

Sarkodie as always thrilled fans at Fuse ODG’s TINA Festival which was Climax with ‘Kente Party’ at the Round Pavilion of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.
Even though he has been recently battling some voice issues due to a sore throat, the award-winning rapper did not fail but to give his fans the best of performance.
Other artistes like Joey B, Lethal Bizzle, Lil Shaker, Kojo Cue, Medikal, Stefflon Don, and some underground arts gave fans and patrons the best of their performance.
The TINA festival organized by London based Ghanaian, Fuse ODG is aimed at reuniting the Global African Diaspora through building a platform for Africans living abroad to come together to promote African’s rich culture through music.
Check out Sarkodie’s performance below:
