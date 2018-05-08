Shatta Wale reveals meaning of “Gringo” music video

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah has finally revealed the theme and motive behind his new music video, “Gringo” which has created a lot of buzz in the media since its release.
According to the dancehall artiste, the music video depicts his life as a musician in the entertainment industry.
Shatta said “Gringo” is a Mexican term meaning foreigner, adding that, he sees himself as a foreigner since re-branding from Bandana to Shatta Wale.
He explained that even though people are complaining about the duration of the song, he used it as an opener to his next album, “The Reign”.
“It’s a Mexican term meaning foreigner. People saw Shatta Wale as a foreigner. This is a stranger who came to conquer the music industry. I wanted to break barriers for everyone to know who Shatta Wale is,” he said.
“It [Gringo] is an introduction to my album, 'The Reign'. I have got some great collaborations and it’s gonna be a great album…”
Asked why he’s tagged controversial, the “Ayoo” hitmaker said: “I have a professional life and personal life. There is no fighting. When I am on Facebook it’s a brand so I keep things that way…” he maintained.
‘Gringo’ was captured in a short film, directed by internationally-recognized video director, Sesan, for Film Factory and produced by David Nguyen.
The cast was in the 1880s. Also, the film has over 20 international actors. Therefore, this is the most expensive video shot by any homegrown artiste from Africa.
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana on Prime News Ghana