#VGMA20 : Stonebwoy pulls out a gun on stage (video)

By Michael Klugey
Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy pulls a gun on stage as he was about to give remarks for winning the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year for the fifth time in a roll. 

Shatta Wale walked on stage after Stonebwoy received the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year. 

Shatta Wale's boys apprehended Stonebwouy and his management on the stage and that made Stonebwouy pulled out a gun. 

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came to a halt after a fight broke out on stage between the camp of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after the winner of the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artist’ was announced.

Watch the videos below: 

