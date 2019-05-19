VGMA20 : Stonebwoy pulls out a gun on stage (video)

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy pulls a gun on stage as he was about to give remarks for winning the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year for the fifth time in a roll.
Shatta Wale walked on stage after Stonebwoy received the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Shatta Wale's boys apprehended Stonebwouy and his management on the stage and that made Stonebwouy pulled out a gun.
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came to a halt after a fight broke out on stage between the camp of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after the winner of the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artist’ was announced.
