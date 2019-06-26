VIDEO : Strongman is very talented but should focus more on hit songs - Medikal

AMG Medikal has finally broken his silence after his feud with rapper Strongman Burner over who owns the rap title in Ghana.
AMG Medikal has taken a sly dig at Strongman even as their feud seems to have run its natural course.
Medikal spoke with Joba tv in the U.S.A and was asked about his thoughts on Strongman.
According to the 'Omo Ada' hitmaker, Strongman is a very talented rapper but he has to use that talent to produce hit songs and make money.
"I think he should work hard, get a couple of hit songs and make money cause he's talented and then obviously he has a life and family" Medikal said.
Watch Medikal’s sly dig at Strongman in the video below…
