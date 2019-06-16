Medikal set to release his 'Plug EP' on July 13

Award-winning rapper, Medikal is set to release his 11 track 'Plug EP' on July 13.
The Omo Ada and Ayekoo hitmaker, made a private listening of his 'Plug EP' inside the 4Syte TV mansion on June 16 to disclosed what fans and Ghanaians should watch out for.
According to him, each song on the 'Plug EP' speaks about his lifestyle and as well the mood individuals may find themselves in since some of them love, rap music, and danceable tunes.
Medikal took to his Instagram page to announce to his 944k followers when his 'Plug EP' will come out and apologize also for the delay.
Apologies for the delay! My self and the team wanna make sure you get the right sounds to listen. 13th July the plug EP will finally be out. I want the best for us all. No cap 🔌, He posted.