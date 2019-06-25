Prime News Ghana

Medikal to dump Fella Makafui for a Miss Malaika girl ?

By Richmond Thompson
Award-winning rapper Medikal has hinted, whom his next girlfriend will be on a track he was featured on by Ibex Entertainment’s artiste, Shugry.

In the song, the rapper discloses his desire for a Miss Malaika girl when he gets a certain amount of money.

Though the girl and the amount remain unknown, his plans of dumping Fella Makafui for this new girl might certainly become a threat to the fans of the female actress.

Medikal disclosed this is in a song by Ibex Entertainment’s artiste, Shugry titled 'Prayer' that he was featured on and even stated he will be building an airport in Kumasi - Kejetia which happens to be the stronghold of fellow rapper Strongman 

Listen to the track below  

 

