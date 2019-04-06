VIDEO: Tim Westwood has invited me on his show - Patapaa confirms

Hiplife musician, Justice Amoah popularly known as Patapaa has finally revealed that Tim Westwood has reached out to him via mail to have him featured on his show.
Patapaa who just arrived in his Ghana, amidst controversies over his relationship with Queen Patapeezy disclosed this great news to Sammy Flex on the Showbiz Agenda show on Zylofon FM on April, 5.
Sammy Flex asked him about comments he had made earlier about wanting to feature on Tim Westwood and the one-corner hitmaker revealed that he and his management have received a mail from Tim Westwood four days to have him featured on his show.
According to him, if Ghanaians think he cannot spit on the bars then they should watch out for him because he can rap for fifty-two hours, Patapaa said to Sammy Flex.
Watch Patapaa's freestyle ahead of Tim Westwood invitation on his show;
Recently Medikal and M.anifest were on Tim Westwood' show and many applauded them for their performance.
Patapaa made a tweeted on March, 21 that he is the next artiste from Ghana who will feature on Tim Westwood' Show and that may have been sorted out now.