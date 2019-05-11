Videos : Peace FM’s Afia Konadu one-week observation

The one-week observation for the former host of popular mid-morning show, Asomdwe Nkomo on Accra-based Peace FM, Maame Afia Konadu is currently underway at Adenta (Frafraha).
Maafia, as she is popularly called died on May 1, 2019, in the United States of America after a short ailment.
The one-week observation is currently underway at Adenta, Frafraha here in Accra.
Maame Afia Konadu will be buried on July 20.
Present at the event is veteran actress, Maame Dokono, former GBC broadcaster Afia Benewaa, CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Fadda Dickson, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Management of Despite Group among other personalities.
Maafia went on retirement in 2015 after working for about 10 years with the Despite Group, owners of Peace FM.
She started as a teacher and then went to work with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
Maafia was later invited by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite to help him run Peace FM which is now a vibrant radio station in Ghana.
Maafia won the admiration of Ghanaians due to the impact she made with her show, Asodwe Nkomo.
May her soul rest in perfect peace.
