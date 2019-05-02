Prime News Ghana

Just In: Peace FM’s Afia Konadu dead

By Michael Klugey
Former Host of popular mid-morning show, Asomdwe Nkomo on Accra-based Peace FM, Maa Afia Konadu has died. 

PrimeNewsGhana's checks also confirmed that she died on Wednesday, May 1 in the United States of America after a short ailment.

Maafia, as she is popularly called went on retirement in 2015 after working for about 10 years with the Despite Group, owners of Peace FM.

She started as a teacher and then went to work with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Maafia was later invited by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite to help him run Peace FM which is now a vibrant radio station in Ghana.

Maafia won the admiration of Ghanaians due to the impact she made with her show, Asodwe Nkomo.

May her soul rest in perfect peace. 

