Just In: Peace FM’s Afia Konadu dead

Former Host of popular mid-morning show, Asomdwe Nkomo on Accra-based Peace FM, Maa Afia Konadu has died.
PrimeNewsGhana's checks also confirmed that she died on Wednesday, May 1 in the United States of America after a short ailment.
Maafia, as she is popularly called went on retirement in 2015 after working for about 10 years with the Despite Group, owners of Peace FM.
She started as a teacher and then went to work with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
Maafia was later invited by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite to help him run Peace FM which is now a vibrant radio station in Ghana.
Maafia won the admiration of Ghanaians due to the impact she made with her show, Asodwe Nkomo.
May her soul rest in perfect peace.