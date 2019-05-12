Wendy Shay celebrates mothers in new song 'Mama'

It's that special day again when we get to celebrate and honour the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society and Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay takes the honor in doing this one for us.
Wendy Shay's "Mama" a single off her ‘Shay On You’ album which the female artiste sang her heart out to show love for mothers all over.
The song produced by Beat Scientist comes along with a live session and was directed by Ace Photography.
Enjoy this one here.
