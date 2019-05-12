Mother's Day celebration : 20 messages to make your mother feel special

Mother's day is celebrated yearly in May, this day brings joy to the heart of many as they look back and reflect on the sacrifices their mothers had done for them.
To be able to make your mother feel special on mother's day, these are some messages that will help you make the day a memorable one.
Mother's Day celebration messages :
“You’re my one and only mom, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you.”
“I’m so proud to be your kid.”
“Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me and supported me in every pursuit. Thank you for being there every day with just the love I needed.”
“Now that I’m grown, I realize I don’t just feel gratitude for you—but admiration. I’d want to pattern my life after yours even if you weren’t my mother.”
“Raising me took a lot of patience. Thanks for hanging in there with me.”
“To Mom, with love, from your favourite child.”
“Mom, I was lucky enough to inherit your eyes and your sense of humor. I keep hoping I’ll get your lie-detector capabilities, too!”
“With love from the luckiest [son] in the world.”
“To my mom, my friend, my angel.”
“Happy Mother’s Day, Mama. Every day, I thank heaven you’re mine.”
“Happy Mothers Day! Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. It’s more than we can ever repay you!”
“Wishing you a calm and relaxing Mothers Day. You deserve to be pampered!”
“Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and act of love you’ve given me. Happy Mother’s Day!”
“Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always being the shining example of what I wanted to be like when I grew up!”
“Thank you for laughing with us in the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times! What would we do without you?”
“Thanks for putting up with us! We love you like crazy.”
“Thank you for being the only Mother in the world who would love a crazy child like me.”
“Happy Mother’s Day! I promise today I’ll pick up my room. Maybe.”
“Mother’s Day is every day when you have a gift of a child like me!”
“Happy Mother’s Day, and thank you for your service. We salute you.”
“Happy Mother’s Day! We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Literally.”
