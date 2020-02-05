Yaw Emefa, Sephora Hadjaratou Dem and Diamond Victoria wins Ghana’s Next Super Model 2019

The just ended No1 Modeling Competition in Africa Ghana’s Next Super Model held last weekend saw the beautiful Sephora Hadjaratou Dem, Yaw Emefa and Diamond Victoria sweep off the prestigious awards.
The event saw Edem Smith as the anchor and other media personalities like Debora Vennesa better known as Sister Derby, Jay Foley among others.
The second edition of “Ghana’s Next Super Model Competition Grand Finale 2019″ was successfully organized by Multiple award winner, Sparkzuta International in collaboration with Isis models Africa & 31 International Creative Team members which also saw Hitz 103.9 FM’s Mike Gizo as the event manager.
Ghana’s Next Super model Competition is unarguably the second to none modelling competition that showcases models on the global spotlight and give young talented persons seeking a career in modelling, a unique opportunity to not only show what they’ve got but also win mouthwatering prizes.
This year’s competition came with bigger benefits for applicants and finalists.
Our Winners Yaw Emefa (Male Winner), Sephora Hadjaratou (Female winner) and Diamond Victoria ( 2nd runner up) were crown by Jay Foley, Sister Debby (Tv personalities ) and Rebecca Kwabi, current Miss Ghana at the No1 oxford street Hotel Osu opp Koala.
New York, London, Madrid, Milan or Paris, Fashion Week will be outdoored on this special event as organizers prepare winners for the international fashion scene.
SPARKZUTA International Modeling Agency is a modelling agency founded by Spark Julius Zuta and a well established international modelling Agency in Accra – Ghana. Its aim is to discover and mentor aspiring Ghanaian/Foreign models living, schooling or working in Ghana.
Organizers of this year’s competition repackaged the event by bringing on board other Africans.
The Ghana’s Next Super Model Competition Grand Finale 2019 was strictly by invitation with limited VIP tickets but due to high demand the organizers decided to organize a runway show at Kama conference centre for those who didnt have tickets but came out of love to support models,designers or the show which actually caused the organizers alot due to lack of sponsorship.
International Designers that showcased were Steveray from Nigeria, Jakarta,Jant Collections, Djamarkuor, Eugened’wise, Afro wanted Vogue and many more…
