I have several TV series but no one can pay me for them - Ivan Quarshigah brags

The CEO of Farmhouse Productions, Mr. Ivan Quarshigah, has revealed that he has a lot of TV shows with great content for Ghanaians but none of the local television stations can pay for them.
Mr. Quarshigah is a filmmaker, director, producer who's the brain behind popular TV series 'Things We Do For Love' and 'Yolo' among other viral TV commercials.
Speaking to ZionFelix, Mr. Quarshigah stated that the production cost of a quality Ghanaian TV shows is very high, and as such the price when one decides to sell them is automatically high, something local TV stations cannot handle.
He further explained that we have lost original content on our local TV station because TV station owners are failing to pay the right amount for the locally produced content.
He emphasized that whereas they cannot pay the right amount to producers of these local TV shows, they always want to have the ownership of the show, which is not right.
Mr. Quarshigah, therefore, stressed that it will be difficult to get rid of the foreign content such as Kumkum Bhagya, Jhansi Ki Rani, Timeless love, among others on local TV screens because these foreign movies are purchased by the TV Stations at a cheaper rate which Ghanaian content producers can’t compete with and until a ban is introduced, there won’t be a better solution.
However, Cast and production crew of popular TV series Yolo are currently on location shooting for the much anticipation season 5.
CEO of Farmhouse Production, Mr. Ivan Quashigah, director of the series has hinted that some popular faces may miss out.
Yolo (You only live once) is a Ghanaian teenage TV series. The series is a sequel of the Ghanaian TV Series Things We Do for Love. It advises and directs the youth concerning the challenges they face in their sexuality.
The previous season of Yolo had some popular faces like Aaron Adatsi as Cyril, Queenstar Anaafi as Emily, John B. Peasah as Drogba, Precious Fella Makafui as Serwaa, Jackie Appiah as Enyonam, Desmond Danso Sekyi as George among others