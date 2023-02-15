18 arrested for disturbances on University of Ghana campus

The Police on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 arrested 18 people for disturbances on the University of Ghana campus.
The 18 suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university.
The Police have been able to contain the situation and calm has since been restored.
Current situation at COMMONWEALTH HALL now as students are been beating and mishandled, chased out of the their residents! Wow this is sad..
All 18 suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice.
Security has since been deepened on the campus for academic activities to continue without any hindrance.
We would like to give the assurance that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice.