30 burnt beyond recognition in Kintampo-Tamale Highway accident

By Mutala Yakubu

An accident on the Kintampo-Tamale highway has seen some 30 people perish.

The accident involved a sprinter and Yutong buses.

The victims have been burnt to death in the accident which occurred today Monday, March 9, 2020.

Reports say the bodies are burnt beyond recognition. It will be difficult for families of these victims to make them out.

Also, the drivers of both are dead and many of the victims are still trapped under the vehicles.

It is unclear what caused the incident.

 

 