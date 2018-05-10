19-year-old student stabbed to death at Osei Kyeretwie SHS

A student of the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region died on Wednesday May 9 2018, after being stabbed by some unknown assailants.
The 19-year-old student identified as Godfred Arthur was stabbed in the neck when some assailants attacked the students around 10:00pm on Wednesday Night.
The motive for the attack and stabbing of the student are yet unclear, however, school authorities have remained tight-lipped about the incident.
Some parents on hearing the news trooped to the school premises to check on their wards but were denied access, leaving them in a state of anxiety and disappointment.
According to one of the parents, she received a call from her ward, reporting to her that thieves had attacked them and stabbed one of his colleagues.
She added that, she rushed to the school to pick him up in the morning but was not allowed to do so by the authorities.
The Board Chairman of the School, Owusu Ansah said the school authorities are currently assisting the police in their investigations. He further urged parents to stay calm until their ongoing exam is completed.
"They should exercise patience. It is very unfortunate. The difficulty is that the students are writing exams so if we allow the parents to go in, it will disrupt the exams, so we are torn between trying to calm down the parents and making sure that those who are writing the paper continue. We are appealing to the parents to exercise restraint and by 3:00pm the paper will be over and most of the students will leave for their homes because they have finished with their paper," he said.
Police at the Tafo-Pankrono Divisional Police Command have began investigations into the incident.