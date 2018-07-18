Over 2,000 NSS postings withheld for registering with fake IDs

The National Service Secretariat, NSS has disclosed that some 2,101 prospective personnel postings have been withheld for 2018/2019
.
Also, the National Service Secretariat, NSS has released the postings of some 85, 708 national service personnel to both the public and private sectors for 2018/2019.
In a presser today, July 18, 2018, the NSS revealed that the 2,101 personnel whose posting have been withheld applied with other people's ID cards.
According to the NSS boss, Mustapha Yussif, personnel can access their postings on Wednesday but can only print out the document a day after.
He also noted that NSS personnel must book appointments online before they can go to the various centres to register.
This, according to him, is to streamline the registration process to prevent overcrowding at the centres like it happens every year.