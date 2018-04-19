2018 WASSCE: 3 more arrested by the Police for impersonation

The Northern Regional Police Command has apprehended two people for impersonating in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
They were apprehended while writing the examination for two candidates.
The suspects, Zakaria Abdul Rauf, 24, and Tanko Baba, 17, were arrested at the WAEC Hall in Tamale during the Mathematics II (Core) paper in the ongoing 2018 WASSCE.
The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, confirmed to Prime News Ghana on Thursday.
Tanko Baba, who is a former student of Ghana-Libya Senior High School, was arrested while writing the examination for Alhassan Abdul Karim, a student of Institute of Business Studies Tamale.
The second suspect, Zakaria Abdul Rauf, a former student of Tamale Senior High School was caught writing the examination on behalf of Yusuf Alhassan, a student of the Institute of Business Studies. The beneficiaries are currently on the run.
Suspects are in police custody assisting investigations.
In a similar incident, some 13 students have been arrested by the Akyem Oda police for writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on behalf of final year students.
The students - nine from the university and four from senior high schools – were caught at the PLACID International School in Oda.
The suspects are level 100 student of the University of Cape Coast, Suzette Lamptey, 19; level 100 student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Joyce Assabil, 21 and level 200 student of the University of Professional Studies, Agyei Elias, 22.
The others are Antwi David, 19 a level 100 student of the University of Professional Studies; Anim Ansah, 22, University of Ghana level 100 and level 400 student of the University of Professional Studies, Adjoh Wisdom, 20.
Christella Agyepong, 18; Isabella Anning, 18 and former student of the University of Ghana, Desmond Agbesi, 26, are also among the university students contracted to write the exams.
Those in the Senior High School are Nyamekye Patience, 19; Eugenia Obeng Boateng, 20; Darko Kelvin, 18 and Annor Darkwah, 22, all final year students of Star international school in Accra.
Eastern regional police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said all suspects have been cautioned and detained.