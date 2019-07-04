2019NSMQ : Owass smashes Uni Practice,Ignatius of Loyola shs to qualify for Semis

Opoku Ware Senior High School, Owass has smashed its competing schools, University Practice and St Ignatius of Loyola Shs in Thursday's second contest and qualified to the Semis of the 2019 National Science and Maths quiz.
Owass dominated the entire contest and finished with 64pts higher than their competitors in the quarterfinals.
Leading in round one Owass scored 33pts followed by University Practice SHS: 25pts and St. Ignatius of Loyola: 14pts
Progressing into the contest, problem of the day was the next in action. Owass and University Practice tallied by scoring 3pts and St Ignatius, 0pt.
In round 4, Owass scored 55pts, University Practice SHS, 42pts and St. Ignatius of Loyola, 21pts.
In the final round of the contest, Owass won with 64pts, University Practice SHS, 45pts and St. Ignatius of Loyola: 21pts.