2020 Election: Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight

President Akufo-Addo will tonight at 8 pm address the nation ahead of Monday's general elections.
The President will be expected to assure the nation of a peaceful election tomorrow.
Ghanaians will tomorrow, December 7, 2020, go to the polls to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.
A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.
According to the Electoral Commission (EC), voting will commence at 7am and end at 5pm on the election day.
In all, 12 candidates are on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.
They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).
Meanwhile, the EC has said barring any impediment, it is determined to declare results 24 hours after polls.