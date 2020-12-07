2020 Election: Any Presidential ballot paper without 12 candidates invalid - EC

The Electoral Commission has responded to alleged cases of some officials tampering with Presidential ballot papers.
Pictures making rounds on social media indicate that voters in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central are being issued with ballot papers without the portion of the presidential candidate of the NPP Akufo-Addo.
READ ALSO: Awutu Breku: EC official issuing defective ballot papers arrested
The commission in a statement says they have removed the officials involved in the act and handed them over to the police for investigations.
Portions of the EC statement said: "The General Public is informed that the Presidential ballot paper for the 2020 General Election has twelve (12) candidates. For a correctly thumb printed ballot to be considered valid and counted, all the Presidential candidates must be on the ballot paper".