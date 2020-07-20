2020 WASSCE begins today 

Three hundred and thirteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty-seven, 313,837, final year students across the country will today July 20, 2020, begin their exit examination, WASSCE.
The WASSCE which starts today will end on 5th September 2020.
The final year students are on campus for the past four weeks preparing for the exit exams. But there are calls for the schools to be closed to stem the spread of the virus.
President Akufo-Addo in his good luck message said "Every Ghanaian acknowledges that education is key tp the future of our country. We, therefore, must do everything possible, even in the midst of the pandemic to guarantee the prospects of our youth, protect their potential, and thereby help preserve our collective future."
He urged the students and staff to continue to adhere to the safety protocols.
Ministry of Education last week said they will beef up monitoring in Senior High Schools that have recorded Covid-19 cases in the country.
READ ALSO : Check out the 2020 WASSCE timetable
The Ministry said since the reopening of the schools for final years students to prepare for the exit exams they have been working to stop the spread of the virus in the school.
Deputy PRO for the Education Ministry Kwasi Obeng Fosu said the regional and district directorate of the Ministry will send teams to the various schools to beef up monitoring.
"Areas where we see the influx of these cases we need to beef up the team... the regional and district directorates will focus on these areas and send beef up teams to those areas to stem the spread of the virus."
He has also advised the teams assigned to the schools to make sure people who are not allowed to be on the campuses should not be around the students.