3 arrested for murdering 14-yr-old for ritual purposes

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old girl for alleged ritual purposes at Twifo Agona in the Central Region.
The prime suspect, Kwabena Asamoah aged 35, was arrested at his hideout on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, and upon further interrogation, he mentioned Abraham Entie,28, Kofi Owusu, 36, and Akwasi Asamoah as his accomplices.
The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, said the father of Ivy Tsibu, Mr George Tsibu, on Saturday, January 12, 2019, lodged a report at the Morkwa Police station on his daughter who had gone missing.
She said, Mr Tsibu reported that at about 9.00 am on Saturday, January 12, 2019, his daughter left home and did not return and that he suspected Akwasi Asamoah of abducting her.
DSP Oppong said at about 1:00 pm on the same day, a search party discovered the body of the deceased at Twifo Agona Cemetery after which the police in the company of the complainant proceeded to the scene and found the body of the deceased with ants all over the body.
She said after careful inspection it was revealed that there were marks of violence all over the body of the deceased suggesting a foul play.
“Photographs of the body was taken by a civilian photographer after which the body was conveyed to the Twifo Praso Govt Hospital for preservation”, she stated.
The Police PRO said upon information given to the police the prime suspect was arrested at his hideout and interrogated, and he admitted that he and his accomplices had killed the young girl for money rituals.
Source: graphic