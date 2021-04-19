345 schools have recorded Covid-19 cases since reopening - GHS

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service has revealed that some 345 schools have recorded Covid-19 cases since reopening.
Speaking at a press briefing on April 18, 2021, he said a total of 2,052 have been recorded in these 345 schools.
“Since we reopened the schools, 345 schools have recorded cases. We have recorded a total of 2,052 cases in schools in the country. Our current active case number is 13,”
He also noted that the Volta Region had the highest number of recorded cases in schools, while the Oti Region currently has the highest number of active cases.
“Volta Region has recorded the highest number with 189 cases. Oti has the highest number of active cases because their cases are quite recent, compared to the other cases. The North East Region is the only region that has recorded no cases,” he explained.
Nationwide, Ghana currently has 1,334 active cases of the virus.
There have been 91,709 reported cases in all, with 771 deaths from the virus.
The Greater Accra Region has had the most cases with 50,642, followed by the Ashanti Region with 15,445.
Ghana has given the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to about 800,000 persons in the ongoing vaccination exercise.