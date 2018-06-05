39th June 4 Celebration: Rawlings condemns NDC Unity walk

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has condemned the NDC Unity Walk led by former President John Mahama and some executives of the party.
According to Rawlings, NDC Unity Walk seems to be a parochial agenda aimed at marketing some individual and excluding others.
Addressing cadres and members of the party gathered at Madina in Accra to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the June 4th uprising, former president Rawlings said the Unity Walk must be inclusive if the party wants to win future election.
“When we make reference to unity, it should not be a parochial agenda aimed at marketing some individuals. The unity drive should be all-encompassing driven by the passion and desire to repair the cracks that led to the 2016 [electoral defeat],” he said.
According to Rawlings, a unity walk should not widen the cracks and divide the supporters of a party that wants to be in charge of the reigns of the country soon.
He said the current executives is alienating many of the valuable talents in the party “who should be used to elevate the party back to the heights that our rivals were envious of.”
The NDC Unity Walk is aimed at closing the ranks of the umbrella family and building bridges that were broken in the party before and during the 2016 electioneering.
However, Former President Rawlings is of the view that Unity Walk is rather dividing the party.
“As a party, attempts to pick up the pieces on what led to our deplorable loss in 2016, we have once again decided to employ the same tactics that led to us losing power.
“Some people are still sponsored to denigrate those who speak the truth…some aspiring candidates are abused by national executives,” he said.