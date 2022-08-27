409 Prison officers pass out

Four hundred and twenty-three (409) recruits comprising 232 males and 177 females have passed out from the Ghana Prison Service at the Prisons Officers Training School in Accra.
The recruits officers had undergone 8 months training which included paramilitary, physical fitness and practical assessment training with emphasis on prison and offender management.
The mostly general-duty personnel and artisans also received classroom instruction in six main subject areas, which included prison duties, penal law and first aid, interpersonal skills, and penal statistics.
In her speech, the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah gave assurance of government’s continuous support to resource the Ghana Prisons Service to enable it effectively deliver on its mandate.
She urged the officers to respect the human rights of prisoners and relate to them in a kind and professional manner.
The Deputy Minister declared the graduands of the Recruit Course 120 as graduates of the Prison Service.
“Bear in mind that the Ghana Prisons Service thrives on discipline, and upholds the ideals of vigilance, humanity, determination and integrity; these principles should guide you throughout your career, if you are to succeed,” she said.
She further urged them to develop positive attitudes in the conduct of their personal lives, urging them to accept postings to wherever their services were needed.
The Recruit Course 120 is the third of four recruit courses to pass out this year.
Special awards were given to best performing recruits, with Joseph Obeng emerging as the Overall Best Recruit Officer.