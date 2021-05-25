5 photos capture devastation caused by fatal tanker explosion in Ashanti Region

A huge explosion of a fuel tanker that collided with a vehicle at Onyina Nofo in the Ashanti Region on Monday afternoon has left devastation in its wake.
According to authorities, the fire from the explosion swept through the small village torching houses and wreaking havoc in its wake.
Eyewitnesses say the timely intervention of the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service saved further escalation.
“Where the village is situated is at a sharp curve, and so when the tanker negotiated a curve, it just fell to the other side. It could not control itself,” Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, explained.
So far three persons have died as a result of the incident that happened in the town located within the Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.
Also, seven persons have sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
Mr Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh told the media that some residents will not have a place to sleep because their houses got burnt.
“I have been here with my team and many people have been rendered homeless. A lot of houses have been burnt. Three people died, including the driver and his mate, as well as a two-year-old,” Mr Agyemang-Prempeh said.
NADMO has since provided temporary shelters for the displaced residents.
Watch photos of the devastation caused by the explosion below.