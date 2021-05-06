A/R: Body of missing four-year-old girl found at Offinso

Police in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti Region have found the decomposing body of a four-year-old girl who went missing on April 27, 2021.
The body, identified as that of Benedicta Owusu Sarpong, was found around the St. Patrick Midwifery School at Offinso with her throat slit, on May 4, 2021.
According to the Offinso District Police Command, the mother of the deceased Mercy Owusu had reported her daughter’s disappearance to the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit at Offinso.
The Command then proceeded with investigations and were later notified of a dead body that had been found near the midwifery school.
Police proceeded to the scene in the company of the uncle of the deceased who identified the four-year-old girl.
Offinso District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Benedict Wonkyi spoke to Citi News about the unfortunate incident.
“Based on the complaint, we started investigations which led to one Aseidu. So it was just yesterday in the evening that police had information that a dead body had been found. Police proceeded to the scene, and it was identified as the girl who left home and had not returned.”
Police have arrested a 20-year-old mason, Kwaku Owuraku, in connection with the incident.
He was arraigned on Wednesday and remanded into police custody to reappear on June 9, 2021.
“The suspect has been sent to court and has been remanded into police custody”, the District Police Commander added.
Meanwhile, the body has been sent to St. Patrick Hospital for preservation.