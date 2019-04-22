Fire service to develop new strategies to curb fire outbreaks in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional fire commander ACFO Joshua Nguah says a meeting will be held the coming days to re-evaluate fire strategies and help curb fire outbreaks in the Kumasi metropolis.
His comment comes on the back of the recent fire outbreaks at Asafo market and the Central market during the Easter festivities.
The three days fire outbreak has destroyed items worth thousands of cedis. Firefighters encountered challenges controlling the fire because of congestion at the market.
In an interview on Starr News, the Ashanti Regional fire commander ACFO Joshua Nguah said:
''I am meeting all my district commanders to restrategize because over a year plus we have been able to monitor all markets to make sure that these things don't happen. We have just been hit three days continuous so this calls for a re-evaluation of our performance to see what we can do forestall these things from happening. In fact, yesterday's fire was massive one''.
The Ashanti Regional fire commander also noted that factors that cause fire can be negligence, electrical faults and among others.
Also, victims who were involved in the incident are appealing to the government to support them to continue their business
Kweku Amankwah, Zonal President of Tailors and Dressmakers Association in an interview with Starr News said: ''We use industrial machines and other machines for our businesses, unfortunately, all these are burnt including fabrics used in sewing. We are appealing to the government or KMA boss to come to our aid to give us machines to run our businesses''.
Background
The secondhand clothing section at the Kumasi Central Market in the Dr Mensah area on Friday, April 19, 2019, the market was razed down by fire, destroying almost everything. According to reports, the fire started around 10 pm on Good Friday.
Also on Easter Sunday night, fire was gutted at the Asafo Market following a similar incident a day earlier on Holy Saturday.Properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fire which started around 7:30m.
