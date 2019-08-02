Ablekuma North Assembly pulls down unauthorised structures along Odorkor highway

Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has today August 2 pulled down hundreds of unauthorised structures along the Odorkor highway.
The assembly with support from armed personnel from the Odorkor divisional police command embarked on the demolition exercise on Friday morning.
Occupants of the structures have accused the assembly of not giving them a prior eviction notice and are now demanding compensation from the government.
Some of the structures had an eviction deadline of July 18, 2019. Today’s action was the latest in a line of demotion exercises in the Greater Accra Region.
Ayawaso North Assembly pulls down structures at Mamobi for ultra-modern office complex
The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has pulled down some structures at Mamobi in Accra to make way for the construction of an ultra-modern office complex.
The exercise which was carried out Tuesday, July 30 has left residents homeless and some traders in the area out of job.
According to reports, the assembly informed the occupants of the land about the demolishing exercise in February and the latest was Sunday, July 28, 2019, but the residents refused to comply.
With the help of the military and the police, the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly this dawn pulled down the structures on the government land to build an ultra-modern office complex to serve as a permanent office for the assembly.
