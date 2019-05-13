Accra mall ceiling collapse : Victims demand compensation from management

Some people who were injured in the Accra mall ceiling collapse incident in October last year [2018] are demanding compensation from the management of the mall.
Three persons who suffered various degrees of injuries are alleging that management of the mall and the assigned insurance company has done little to compensate them.
In an interview on Citi FM, one of the victims, Goodness Opara said they were abandoned after the incident
“We were abandoned. We went to the insurance personnel and they told us they will get back to us. They got back to us and we were told we have to get residence permit-without it the clearing process cannot continue.”
He further alleged that attempts to get in touch with the management of the mall had been fruitless.
Background
There was panic at the Accra Mall on Thursday, October 11, 2018, when parts of the ceiling of the electronics hub shop caved in and injured three people.
The three persons were directly under the area that caved in.
President Akufo-Addo at the time expressed his sympathies to victims and also called on Ghanaians to work together to improve maintenance culture to forestall such accidents from recurring.
READ ALSO: The entire Accra Mall will be operational by Saturday - Management
For more Ghana News Headlines visit primenewsghana.com