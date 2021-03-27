Accra: Man who allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend arrested

A man who allegedly killed his pregnant girlfriend at the Nana Gyimah Hotel in Kokomlemle in the Greater Accra Region has been arrested by the Nima Divisional Police.
Efia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Police Command narrating the circumstances leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Isaac Mensa, said a suspected case of murder was reported to the Nima Police on March 3.
She said the management of the hotel reported that a certain man came to book a room on Monday, March 1.
He later had a female visitor who is now deceased. Mr Mensah left the hotel on March 2, and never returned. The suspect took along with him two mobile phones and other belongings of the deceased.
Efia Tenge said the suspect sold one of the phones and cashed out all the money on the other phone once he bolted from the hotel.
The hotel management broke into the room and after they smelled an unbearable stench from the room. They saw the deceased motionless on the bed in blood.
That was when they decided to report the incident to the police.
Based on this information, the Police proceeded with investigations and arrested Mr Mensa at Mampong.
Myjoyonline