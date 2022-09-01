ADN donates to youth group in Ada

Ada Development Network has donated music equipment valued at GHS45,000 to a live band group in Ada called the Okor Eagle band.
The donation came after the group made a passionate appeal to get their own equipment to help their development since they rent everything even for rehearsals.
The chairman of the organization, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Puplampu is keen on youth investment as he sees this as a way of helping groom local talents for the international audience.
The donated items include Drums Set, Keyboard( with Stand and seat), Digital stage Box mixer and 2 vocal microphones.
The leader of the band, Richmond Amanor could not hide his joy and relief as he expressed his gratitude for the gesture and promised to never fail on the mandate to restore hope ensuring that the band hit the ground running.