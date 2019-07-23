Akufo-Addo appoints Kissi Agyebeng Chairman of Electronic Communications Tribunal

President Akufo-Addo has appointed a popular private legal practitioner, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, as the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.
Mr. Agyebeng’s appointment, which took effect July 8, 2019, will run for three years.
His role is to oversee the affairs and adjudication of appeals at the Tribunal as stipulated in The Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).
About Kissi Agyebeng
Mr. Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.
He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching into criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law and corporate law.
He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Ghana and two Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University (Marine and Environmental Law) and Cornell Law School (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation).