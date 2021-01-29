Akufo-Addo makes new appointments to the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama to act as Chief of Defence Staff effective Friday, 5th February 2021.
A statement from the Presidency said the appointment is pending consultation with the yet to be constituted Council of State.
The appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on 5th February 2021 of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen O.B Akwa.
The President has expressed his gratitude to him for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and the nation.
