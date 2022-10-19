Akufo-Addo sacks GES Director-General Prof Opoku-Amankwa

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has been sacked.
The GES boss who was relieved of his post is to go back to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from where he was seconded to the GES.
A letter from the Presidency, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante thanked him for his service to the nation and wished him the "very best in future endeavours."
“The Ministry of Education has informed this Office that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer”, the letter explained.
“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and wishes you the very best in your future endeavours”, the letter added.
Prof. Opoku-Amankwa was appointed in January 2021 on secondment from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
The contract was extended again in June 2021 but this extension, according to the letter from the Presidency signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, was in "contravention of the Human Resource Policy Frame and manual of the Public Services Commission as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit."