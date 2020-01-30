Alex Mould bids farewell to late daughter in an emotional tribute

Former CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould has bid farewell to his late daughter Elvina Nah Densua Mould.
Mr Mould in an emotional tribute said taking time off his busy public life to make time for his family has been “blissful”.
His daughter was buried today after which a service was held at the Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Accra.
In a glowing tribute to his daughter, he said particularly the last six years has given him the opportunity to have “many matured conversations about our purpose in life and what we were sent on earth to do”
“You always questioned my public speaking and appearance and my involvement in politics, and I believe our philosophical discussions about why were are on earth, our purpose in life and doing things that are fair and just in life, cleared the fog,” he told the sombre audience at the Christ the King Roman Catholic Church.
Her late daughter 27, travelled to Mauritius on December 23, 2019, for the Christmas holidays but was diagnosed with Malaria that very day and subsequently died on January 1, 2020.
Recounting the wonderful time he had with the deceased, Mr A Mould said the loss has taught him to “decipher what is trivial and to focus on what really matters; to spend more time with and have the courage to express my feelings to those I love – my family and true friends -and in doing so be happier.”
Sympathizers and well-wishers trooped to the Church to mourn with the Mould family.