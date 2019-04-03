Amasaman: Kidnapped woman rescued by police

A woman who was kidnapped by some Nigerian nationals at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality has been rescued by the Accra Regional Police Command.
According to the police, the victim was captured in her home and driven to an unknown location where the kidnappers reached out to her husband demanding a ransom.
Also, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge, stated that one of the perpetrators has been arrested, while a manhunt has been launched for the others.
Narrating the incident to Citi News, DSP Afia Tenge said the police noticed unusual activity in a bush in the area around 10pm and chanced on the suspects who lied that they were there because their vehicle had broken down.
“In the course of the police duty tour around 10pm on Monday night, the team noticed an unusual movement. They met this woman who had been tied up both on the leg and also on the hand and the suspects, two suspects, Nigerians demanded ransom from her husband. Initially, they told police some lies that they had developed some problem with their vehicle that was why they were in that part of the bush at that time but the police were not convinced about it. This woman was seen unfortunately tied up and she was rescued,” DSP Afia Tenge said.
The PRO of the Accra Regional Police Command DSP Afia Tenge, therefore,warned the public against suspicious characters in their neighbourhoods and urged the public to inform the police of any such character.
A principal suspect, in that case, a Nigerian, is currently assisting police in investigations.