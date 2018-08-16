Anaethetists in TTH also join doctors and nurses to declare an indefinite strike

The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists has withdrawn its services in the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH)
.
A statement released by the Anesthetists has described the hospital is unsafe for work, hence they are therefore calling for the CEO of the hospital to be restored, the persons involved in the attack to be arrested, and prosecuted and for security at the health facility to be beefed-up.
Four suspects arrested
Meanwhile, at least four young men were reported to have been arrested by police in Tamale over the attack on the hospital. According to the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, DSP Yussif Tanko, that the police arrested the four persons in a swoop at Aboabo community in Tamale.
Four suspects released
However, the four persons arrested in connection with an attack on the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) on Monday have been released.
Police in the Northern Region Capital, Tamale, explain they are unable to establish any evidence that the four suspects were involved in the attack.
Read the full statement below.
