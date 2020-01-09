Arrested Menzgold customers to be put before court today

The Over 100 Menzgold customers arrested by the Ghana Police Service yesterday for storming the residence of the company's Chief Executive are expected to be put before court today, January 9, 2020.
The customers were arrested after forcing their way into the trasacco estate of NAM1 in demand of their locked up investments.
The customers were initially prevented from entering the premises but managed to overpower the security personnel manning the gate.
The customers have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, offensive conduct and violation of the Public Order Act.
The Head of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori briefing the media after the arrest said the customers did not inform the police of the exercise.
Explaining reasons for the arrest, he said, "......this group of persons did not inform the police that they will be embarking on a demonstration today, no information to the police and we all know that we leave in a democratic country with rules, regulations and laws, we have the Public Order Act and looking at the law it mandates every citizen to inform the police with any intention to demonstrate.......and looking at this environment it is an estate meant for several people and for the customers to invade premises and assaulting the security detail of the estate and having forced entry into the place to carry such an illegal exercise that has something to do with the police.."
Speaking to Joy FM, the Accra Regional Police PRO Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge said the arrested customers will be put before the court.
"All of them have been questioned and their statement are taken individually so we have given them bail not all of them were able to meet the conditions of the bail so far, and each of them is to produce one surety.....after which are preparing to process them before court within the shortest possible time.."