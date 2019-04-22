Kumasi: Asafo Market needs immediate reconstruction-NADMO

The Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh says the Asafo Market in Kumasi needs to be reconstructed following the continuous fire outbreaks recorded in the market.
Four different fire outbreaks have occurred in Kumasi between Friday, April 19 to Monday, April 22 2019.
In an interview with Joy News, Director General of NADMO Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh said preliminary investigations revealed that the Asafo market, which is part of the four fire outbreaks, needs to be reconstructed to avert any future disaster.
''We have done the search and rescue part of it, we are in the process of assessment, I have been around my technical people have been round, the mayor and his team has been round. What I can say is that the market needs to be reconstructed, and it should be immediate. Looking at what is happening if we are not careful we are going to experience what happened at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the twin disaster of fire and water here in Asafo''.
He added that NADMO will consult city authorities to look out for ways to reconstruct the market
''If you look at the drains, the records there indicate that any time it rains, the place gets flooded. I am in consultation with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly,KMA. We are going to talk to the Ministry of works and housing as part of the special programme works and housing Ministry is doing in expanding the drains in the country to accommodate the flooding water, they should extend it to this part of Kumasi at the Asafo market area. I will talk to the local government so that together with the KMA we will look at how best this market will be reconstructed''.
