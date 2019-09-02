Asantehene to address UN General Assembly forum in US

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, arrived in the U.S capital, Washington D.C on Saturday for an official visit.
The Asante overlord who is in the country for several high-profile engagements is expected to deliver a speech on the Culture of Peace at the United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Forum on September 13.
The Forum will mark the 25th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration and Program of Action in New York and at the African Union, in Washington D.C.
READ ALSO : Ghanaians have politicized almost everything - Asantehene
The Asantehene's speech to the United Nations Assembly would be on his ability to use traditional methods and culture to engender peace in the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.
He was met on arrival by Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA, Dr Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah.
Also at the airport to meet the King were Nana Owusu Appia-Dankwah Kwandahor, Manwerehene of Amoafo Traditional Area; Nana Kwame Ampem Darko, the Asantefuohene of Washington Metro Area and Nana Pokua, the Kontihemaa of Washington Metro Area.
READ ALSO : Adopt world best practices that will ensure responsible and sustainable mining - Asantehene to GIADEC
Others are Nana Kusi Boadum I, Chief of Domeabra; Nana Asuah Amoako II, Fumesuahene and representatives of the Asante Association in the Washington Metro Area.
Credit : myjoyonline