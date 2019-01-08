Assembly member granted bail for defilement

The assembly member for Nkwanta electoral area in the Aowin Municipality has appeared before the Tarkwa circuit court for allegedly defiling an eleven-year-old pupil at Kokoase, a suburb Enchi in the Western Region.
The accused, Kwame Blay alias pistol man, 35, who is also a professional fashion designer pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.
He was granted bail in the sum of GH₵10,000 with two sureties and would re-appear before the court on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
The facts of the case as presented by Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman are that, the victim lives with her parents in Kokoase.
She said the accused person uses part of his tailoring shop as his place of abode, which was close to the victim's parent’s house.
The prosecution indicated that in the second week of July 2018, at about 05:30 hours, whilst the victim was bathing behind their house, the accused, who was then lying on a table in front of his tailoring shop started peeping at her.
After the victim had finished bathing, Blay allegedly lured her into his tailoring shop and defiled her.
The prosecutor said the accused gave the victim GH₵2.00 after he had satisfied his sexual desires and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone.
Chief Inspector Anaman said after some weeks the victim's mother noticed changes in her movement and questioned her.
READ ALSO: Father of three gets 10-years for defilement
The victim narrated her ordeal to the mother and she reported the matter to the police in Enchi and was issued with a medical form to send the victim to hospital for examination.
She said when the victim was examined by the medical superintendent of the Enchi government hospital on July 28, 2018, it was revealed that she had been defiled.
On August 5, 2018 the accused person was smoked out from his hide out.
Credit: GNA