Ayawaso Commission: I regret assaulting Sam George, I never knew he was an MP- Mohammed Sulemana

Mohammed Sulemana a member of the National Security Operatives who assaulted Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George says he has regretted his actions and asked for forgiveness.
Sulemana who was testifying before the Commission of Inquiry was captured in a video assaulting Sam George but says he never knew he was an MP.
"I never knew he (Sam George) was a Member of Parliament at the time of the assault, even if he stands in front of me now I won't be able to identify him"
"How he was behaving never showed he was a Member of Parliament"
"If I knew he was an MP I wouldn't have assaulted him, I am sorry for my actions"
He added that he would personally apologize to Sam George and wish the incident never happened.
The Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019, was characterized by violence.
This led to shooting and subsequently the injury of some 13 people believed to be NDC members.
This made the President set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe the incident.
The Commission is chaired by a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short.
Legal expert Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Mr Patrick K. Acheampong, a former IGP, are members of the Commission.
The Commission was given a month to submit its report to the President.
