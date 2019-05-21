B/A : We need more blood to save lives - Blood bank to Ghanaians

The Head of the Blood Bank at the Sunyani Regional Hospital, Mr Abdul Ganiwu, has appealed to Ghanaians to voluntarily and regularly donate blood to reduce blood shortage at the various hospitals and save lives.
He made the call during a blood donation exercise organised by a Sunyani-based radio station, Sky FM in collaboration with Stanbic Bank, Pharmanova and 6-Star Pharmacy, to support the hospital to stock blood in its blood bank.
At the blood donation exercise held at the forecourt of Cocoa House in Suyani in the Bono Region, more than 100 people participated in the exercise.
Mr Abdul Ganiwu said the Sunyani hospital transfused about 20 pints of blood each day, explaining that there is always a shortfall of blood at the facility that threatened the lives of patients.
“Patients die in hospitals due to lack of blood, if you come to the labour and the emergency wards, you will see how doctors and nurses desperately look for blood to save lives,” he said.
Mr Ganiwu said management of the hospital go to the communities to mobilise blood for the facility, explaining that because the hospital served as a referral centre, health facilities in the Bono East and the Ahafo regions rely on it for the supply of blood or other logistics.
Mr Ganiwu further expressed concern about the reluctance of Ghanaians to donate blood, noting that blood donation exercises were always not encouraging as many people have refused to take part.
“This is the problem we have had over the years, even though stocking the blood banks is in the interest of the same public,” he stated.
Many people, Mr Ganiwu added, only report to the facility to donate blood when their relatives needed it, and pointed out that it was not the best practice because blood was supposed to be ready for patients and not patients to wait for the blood.
