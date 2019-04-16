Bet lovers in trouble as Safaribet, Lollibet told to halt operations - Here is why

The Gaming Commission of Ghana has warned the public not to conduct business with Safaribet and Lollibet.
The Commission in a release on April 15, 2019, said Lollibet has not been issued with a gaming licence and cannot operate any games of chance in the country.
For Safaribet, the Commission said they can no longer operate any game of chance until further notice.
The Commission added that anyone who deals with both Safaribet and Lollibet does so at their own risk and the commission will not be liable in any event.
The Gaming Commission of Ghana wishes to bring to the notice and attention of the general public that Lord of the bet trading as Lollibet has not been issued with a gaming licence.
As such Lollibet cannot operate any games of chance in the country.
The general public is hereby advised not to conduct any form of betting on Lollibet's betting platform or at any of their shops and branches.
Anyone who deals with the above betting company does so at their own risk and the Commission would not be liable in any event.
Issued by: The Gaming Commission of Ghana
The Gaming Commission of Ghana wishes to bring to the notice and attention of the general public that the African Gaming and Entertainment trading as Safaribet Sports Betting can no longer operate any games of chance in the country until further notice.
The general public is hereby advised not to conduct any form of betting on Safaribet's betting platform or at any of their shops and branches.
Anyone who deals with Safaribet Sports Betting does so at their own risk and the Commission would not be liable in any event.
Issued by: The Gaming Commission of Ghana
