Sports betting and gambling banned on KNUST campus

Gambling and sports betting has been banned by the management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on campus.
According to the school's management, students found engaging in the practice will now be rusticated for a year.
The decision was arrived after an academic board meeting was held last Thursday, May 2.
A source at the board of the school told Starr News that the University or any of its department hereafter shall not accept any donation or sponsorship package from any betting company for any programme on the Science and technology campus.
The source also added that the information technology service of the university has been directed to block all betting websites
“The University Information Technology Service (UITS) has hence been instructed to block all betting websites from the University’s WIFI accessible to all students’’.
The management of KNUST believes gambling among students on campus is gaining roots and distracting them from their core objective.
The proliferation of sports betting centres in Ghana is fast becoming a major stay among Ghanaian youth with many investing their finances and emotions in the English Premier League and the Barclays Championship.