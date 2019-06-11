Body of man buried three months ago stolen in the Eastern Region

The Anyinam District Police Command is on the manhunt for some unknown grave looters who have exhumed the body of the late Kwadwo Oduro buried three (3) months ago at the Public Cemetery of Moseaso, a community near Anyinam in the Atiwa West Municipality of the Eastern region.
The suspects dug half of the grave, broke into the metallic coffin and stole the body.
The Queenmother of Moseaso, Nana Adutwumwaah accompanied by Abusuapanin Michael Acheampong upon a tip-off about the incident lodged an official complaint at the Anyinam Police Station.
The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr FM when contacted that when Police investigators proceeded to the scene in the company of the Queenmother and the Abusuapanyin it was observed that about half of the grave had been dugged and a portion of the coffin cover where the head of the corpse was placed detached.
He explained that a search in the metallic coffin revealed that the corpse had been stolen together with the dresses, clothes and other items buried with it.
DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators. Nana Adutwumwaa said she is scandalized by the incident.